The first arrests, pending investigations, among the perpetrator of the attack on a police station in Rambouillet near Paris, which were continuing on Saturday morning, will help investigators determine the march of the man who killed a police employee Friday by stabbing a knife before he was killed.

And on Saturday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who went to Rambouillet Friday, announced: “This attack is an attack on the principles of the republic and a challenge to the state, and we will not tolerate.”

Read also .. after the killing of a policewoman by stabbing .. The most prominent attacks in France in years

A meeting will be held in Paris with the concerned agencies and ministers to “decide on next steps.” Jamal Q. (36 years old) was killed by two stab wards, Stephanie M. (49) unarmed at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, according to the first elements of the investigation.

A source close to the file stated that the father of the attacker who was killed by police bullets, and two other people who hosted him, one recently in Tia in the Parisian suburb, and the second upon his arrival in France in 2009, were placed in custody pending investigation on Friday evening.

A judicial source stated that the hearings were continuing on Saturday morning. On Friday evening, they raided the house in Tia and the father’s house in Rambouillet, to where Jamal had moved. Jamal arrived in France illegally, and in December obtained a residence permit valid for one year, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor who took over the file.