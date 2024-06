Four people were buried under the rubble after strong winds blew in the Grisons region in southeastern Switzerland.

The regional police announced that a woman was rescued alive on Saturday morning from under rocky debris near the village of Lustalo, north of Lake Como.

The connection between the tourist resort of Zermatt in the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps and the outside world was cut off due to the threat of floods. The search is still ongoing for three other missing persons today.

The regional police said that since yesterday, Friday, the region has been witnessing thunderstorms, heavy rains, floods, and landslides.

She added that the Missoulcina Valley, south of the San Bernardino Corridor, had been severely damaged, noting that dozens of people had been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, and that many roads had been submerged by water.