“We are very fortunate that we don’t have a missing list of 100,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Bailey said during a news conference. “But unfortunately we have three people who are confirmed missing.”

The fires have destroyed at least 991 homes in entire neighborhoods of Superior and Louisville, two towns near Denver, the state’s largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes quickly.

Snowfall on Friday halted the spread of the fire, but it also complicated the search for missing persons.

“The buildings where these people are believed to have been were completely destroyed and are now covered in a 20-centimeter layer of snow,” the police chief said.

He added that the snow helped put out the fires, but it complicated the work of “investigation, rescue and damage assessment”.

Shocking scenes from the air showed entire streets turned into piles of ash billowing with smoke, and almost complete destruction. It is noteworthy, however, that some houses were not damaged.

“It was a quick disaster… in half a day. Many families had a few minutes to carry what they could, like children and pets, into the cars and leave,” Governor Jared Polis said.

It is believed that uprooted electricity poles caused fires in the grass in the dry area, which was fanned by gusts of winds of more than 160 km per hour on Thursday.

33,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Superior and Louisville, and many have left with minimal belongings.