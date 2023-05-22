The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that the Israeli forces stormed the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus Amidst heavy shooting and violent confrontations, Accompanied by bulldozers and military vehicles.

The agency added that the Israeli army stormed dozens of homes in the camp, searched them and tampered with their contents.

She said that the Israeli forces deployed their snipers over some houses, and prevented ambulances from entering the camp and evacuating the injured.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli army.