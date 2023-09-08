Data from the trade confederation show that the percentage of consumers who cannot pay debts is the highest since 2010

The Brazilian economy witnessed a scenario of declining debt in August, but, at the same time, an increase in the level of defaults. According to the Peic (Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey), calculated monthly by the CNC (ConfederationO National Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism), the proportionO of indebted families in the country presented the 2nd drop since November 2022, reaching 77.4% of households in August, O lower level since June 2022.

However, default reached 12.7% of the population.what affirms no be able to pay your debts of previous months, 1 record of the historical series of the indicator, started in January 2010. Here’s the full of the report (PDF – 429 kB).

“The fall in debt It is a positive sign of what more families areO getting better control of your debts and adjust their budgets”claims O president of the CNC, José Roberto Tadros. “However, the high interest rate and O expensive credit still saneO obstacles to improving the situationO financial of Brazilians.

the confederation esteem what the proportionO in consumers indebtedness will continue to decline in the coming months, reaching around 77% in September, but the forecastO It is in what O indebtedness grows again at the end of 2023, ending O close to 78% of all families in Brazil.

Debt falls, default rises

The Peic of August points what O percentage of indebted families fell by 0.7 point percentage, O lower level since June 2022. This reductionO adds up to a decreaseO of 1.6 point percentage year to date. Furthermore, among debtors, O number of people what consider themselves “heavily indebted” also declined, reaching an all-time low since April 2022.

On the other hand, the situationO of default in the country worries. Research reveals what O volume of consumers with debts delayed reached the bigger proportionO since November 2022, with 30% of people facing some overdue financial commitment.

To complete O scenario, O even more alarming It is what 12.7% of consumers stated no be able to pay your debts of previous months, marking O highest point of the historical series.

“O increase in default lights a warning sign for the Brazilian economy as one all”, says the economist responsible for Peic, Izis Ferreira. According to her, inflationO in fall and O increase in formal employment he has contributed to improving household budgets, reducing people’s need to resort to credit, but high interest rates and O increase in the number of debts to win continue to challenge Brazilian families.

The report data also highlights what O indebtedness is in decline both in the month and in the year among the consumers from different income brackets, highlighting the most significant drop among those with average income (from 3 to 5 and from 5 to 10 minimum wages). However, bad debt increased in all income brackets in monthly and annual comparisons.

in relationO to August 2022, the high proportionO in consumers with debts arrears was more expressive among people earning 3 to 5 monthly salaries (increase of 1.6 pp). Between the what stated no be able to pay debts already late and whatwill therefore remainO defaulters, O annual growth was bigger in the income bracket of up to 3 minimum wages (growth of 2.1 pp). In this range, 17.5% indicated, in August, what no will getO pay to the debts.

fall of debts on the card O

As for the debt modalities, the research points to a reductionO the number of debtors on the cardO of credit in August, with 85.5% of those indebted, compared to 85.9% in July.

That It is the 2nd consecutive decline, placing O indicator at the lowest level since last August. It was also the most expressive among the types of debt.

Also It is it is possible to observe a slight reductionOfrom 0.1 point percentageof the volume of indebtedness in the overdraft (what stood at 4.1%) and payroll loans (5.1%).