In the first quarter of 2021, three out of every ten Brazilian households lived without any income earned through work, according to a study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) based on microdata from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), verified by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Due to the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the proportion of households without any income from work jumped from 25.09% in the first quarter of 2020 to 31.56% in the second quarter, with a slight reduction to 31.24% in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter of last year, this share of non-income households in the labor market remained high, at 29.01%. With the second wave of the pandemic, the total number of families without income from work rose to 29.34% in the first quarter of 2021.

The result reinforces “how slow the recovery of the level of occupation among lower-income families to the levels prior to the pandemic has been”, pointed out Sandro Sacchet de Carvalho, Research and Planning technician at the Directorate of Macroeconomic Studies and Policies (Dimac) of the Ipea, in the Conjuncture Letter released this Wednesday, 16.

The proportion of Brazilian families in the lower income bracket, who receive less than R$1,650.50 monthly, increased from 25.84% in the first quarter of 2020 to 25.96% in the first quarter of 2021.

In the higher income bracket, with earnings above R$ 16,509.66 per month, the share of eligible households dropped from 2.69% to 2.42% in the period.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

