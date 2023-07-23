Paris Saint-Germain took 3 steps regarding the French player:

The second step Dismissing the player, not taking him with the team on the Asian tour, and keeping him in France to train with players who will leave this season, such as Argentine Paredes and German Draxler.

The third step: A strongly worded message from Paris Saint-Germain describing Mbappe as "the most beautiful bunker", was published on French media on Saturday.

The message showed Mbappe very badly, describing him as a “traitor”, without using the literal term.

The letter said that Mbappe signed a contract that would keep him in the team until 2025, and raised the shirt with the number 2025 to the fans, but he had intended since then not to renew, and to take advantage of a clause that would allow him to “leave for free in 2024.”

The message indicated that Mbappe never intended to stay, or study the subject, but rather took advantage of the team in order to sign a major contract, then use the departure clause after only one year, which is now.

The “offensive” steps from Paris Saint-Germain will fuel the situation between the player and his team, and may “tarnish” the image of the two parties in the future.