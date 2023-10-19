The Emirates Red Crescent Authority is organizing three new volunteer gatherings to prepare and equip parcels and baskets of food, medical and relief supplies, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, starting tomorrow in Dubai, and continuing the day after tomorrow in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the participation of thousands of volunteers and many public and private institutions.

While the Authority renewed its call to various segments of society to interact positively with the humanitarian campaign, it identified four ways for community participation in the campaign, including providing financial donations, as well as providing in-kind donations that can be delivered to the Authority, in addition to voluntary participation in preparing and processing aid packages and baskets, and finally interacting in Urging the community to participate positively in the campaign.

In detail, the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched by the UAE last week, to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, continued its community efforts, by continuing to open the door to material donations, and receiving donations and in-kind relief aid from citizens and residents in various parts of the country. The state, in addition to organizing volunteer gatherings to help prepare parcels and baskets of food and medical relief materials scheduled to be sent to the affected brothers.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched in cooperation with the World Food Program and in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Community Development, aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, by providing urgent assistance to the Palestinian people, especially Palestinian children and families affected by The ongoing war, and working to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Strip (more than one million children), by providing basic needs for them and their mothers, in addition to health supplies and hygiene materials. the public.

Tomorrow in Dubai, and the day after tomorrow in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the Authority is organizing three new volunteer gatherings, as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, aiming to prepare and equip 25,000 parcels of food, medical and relief supplies, with the participation of volunteers and many public and private institutions, following the volunteer turnout. A large number of people from various segments of society witnessed the first gathering of the campaign, last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, during which volunteers were able to prepare and equip 13,000 parcels of food and relief materials provided by the UAE to the brothers in Gaza.

The Authority announced that it will receive groups of volunteers and donors as well in Abu Dhabi the day after tomorrow, Sunday, to contribute to the relief of the people of Gaza, by preparing and assembling relief packages, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in Halls (2 and 3) from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, calling on companies and entities from various sectors to participate. Participating in providing support for the relief efforts carried out by the Authority for the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign.

The Authority expressed its happiness at the level of popular and societal interaction with the Emirati campaign, and also thanked and appreciated the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its great efforts in supporting the campaign, as well as all those in charge and working at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal in Mina Zayed, for their great efforts in supporting and hosting the first day of the humanitarian campaign.

The Authority has identified four ways for community participation in the “Compassion for Gaza Campaign,” to support and provide relief to the Palestinian brothers. The first is by making financial donations to the Authority’s account number (AE370500000000020000417) at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, or donating amounts ranging between 10 dirhams and 1000 dirhams, via phone messages. By sending the code (PL1) to the Authority’s numbers, on the “Etisalat” and “Du” networks, and the second is through voluntary participation in preparing and processing the food and medical aid packages and baskets that the Authority sends to the affected siblings, in the collection and processing places that the Authority determines on its smart application. And its official electronic platforms, in addition to participating in promoting the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, by interacting with it, urging the community to participate positively in it, and finally, providing in-kind donations that can be delivered to the Authority, such as food, clothes, and blankets, as well as children’s needs and toys.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has allocated 26 locations in various emirates of the country to receive in-kind donations from the public, including 12 fundraising centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (eight centers in the city of Abu Dhabi), which are “Caravan Road Airport opposite Carrefour, Caravan Marina Mall opposite the Marina, and Caravan Al Shahama.” Opposite to Baniyas Cooperative Society, Najda Street caravan next to Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Khalifa City caravan behind the shops, Al Shawamekh City caravan opposite Lulu Express, Baniyas City caravan opposite Lulu Hypermarket, Baniyas City caravan opposite Baniyas Cooperative Society, and ( Three centers in the Al Dhafar region, which are “Zayed City Office, Al Dhanna City Office, and Al Ruwais in the Commodity City Office,” and (one center in Al Ain City) in “Al Markhaniya Warehouses.”

The Authority also allocated six centers for collecting donations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which are “the Red Crescent headquarters on the ground floor, Al Rams Caravan, Ras Al Khaimah Caravan, Shaam Caravan, Al Dhait South Caravan, and Al Muairid Caravan,” in addition to two centers in each of the Emirate of Dubai “the headquarters of the Crescent Center.” Al-Red, the center’s warehouses in Al Quoz,” and in Sharjah, the center’s headquarters in Rahmaniyah, and the Authority’s office in Al-Nakhilat, and in Fujairah, “the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center, the Dubai Islamic Bank tent on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharqi Street 83 Fujairah,” and a single center in Umm Al-Quwain ( The headquarters of the Red Crescent Center in Umm Al Quwain), and another in Ajman (the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center).

