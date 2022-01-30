The decree-law on regulating labor relations in the private sector created three types of work, in addition to the current pattern in the labor market (full-time), where the worker works for one employer for the number of daily working hours throughout the working days.

The three developed patterns allow employers to meet their labor needs, and benefit from their energies and productivity, at the lowest operational costs.

The new patterns are represented in “part-time work”, “temporary work” and “flexible work”, in parallel with providing several options for employers to employ workers whose work contracts have expired, existing in the country, through procedures characterized by ease and flexibility.

The provisions and articles of the decree-law, which was issued at the end of last year, will take effect the day after tomorrow (Wednesday). It aims, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to ensure the efficiency of the labor market and to enhance the attraction and retention of the best competencies and future skills from employment in parallel with providing a stimulating and attractive work environment for employers.

It also supports the stability and welfare of workers in the private sector.

The first type of work (part-time), according to what is stated in the executive regulations, allows work for an employer or employers for a specific number of working hours or days scheduled for work. The second type (temporary work) allows work for a specific period, and the relationship between the two parties ends with the completion of the work. The third type (flexible work) is the work whose hours or working days change according to the size of the work and the economic and operational variables of the employer.

The decree-law contributes to ensuring protection for both parties to the work relationship and its developments and the exceptional circumstances that they may face, especially since there is an advanced system of mechanisms that enhance business ease, competitiveness and productivity of the labor market, and invest local and global energies and talents.

According to the ministry, the decree-law guarantees the rights of both parties to the work relationship in a balanced manner, in addition to enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, and empowering women in the labor market.

The decree-law is located in 74 articles, the most prominent of which is that the employer may not use any means that would force or force the worker, or threaten him with any penalty, to work for him, or force him to do work or provide a service, against his will, and the prohibition of sexual harassment, bullying, or Exercising any verbal, physical or psychological violence against the worker from the employer, his superiors at work, his colleagues or those working with him.

It also prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, colour, sex, religion, national origin or social origin, or because of disability, which would impair equal opportunities or prejudice equality in obtaining or continuing a job and enjoying its rights.

Prohibition of discrimination in jobs with the same job duties, while the rules and procedures that would enhance the participation of the country’s citizens in the labor market are not considered discrimination, with an emphasis on granting women the same wage as men if they perform the same work or other work of equal value.

lack of competition

The Decree-Law allows the employer to stipulate that the worker in the work contract not compete with him or participate in any competing project in the same sector, if the work entrusted to the worker allows him to know the employer’s clients or access his work secrets, provided that it does not exceed The term of “non-competition” is two years from the date of expiry of the contract.





