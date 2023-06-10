“Union Electricity and Water” said that it will increase the number of electric car charger stations in the Northern Emirates, and ensure their availability in three vital locations in public places, commercial centers and highways.

She indicated that she had installed more than 37 charging stations for electric cars in the Northern Emirates, adding that one of the most important goals of starting electric car charging stations is to provide the appropriate infrastructure that allows the spread of this type of vehicle, and to encourage individuals to own electric cars.

She explained that she had recently concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to establish a long-term cooperation relationship to study ways to develop the electric chargers network in the Northern Emirates and achieve a set of strategic goals.

She added that the increase in the number of electric cars in the northern Emirates will be facilitated by providing an integrated infrastructure for electric chargers and providing the necessary facilities for that, by shifting to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector by encouraging the use of electric cars, and raising awareness of the importance of switching to electric cars in the country. community by conducting awareness campaigns and joint activities.

She pointed out that more than 1,500 users have relied on the green charger stations of the Union of Electricity and Water, where the green charger stations are divided into two types, the fast charging stations that are located in the petrol stations on the highways, which charge the vehicle within a period ranging from 20 to 40 minutes, And regular charging stations, which are located in a number of commercial centers, authorities, government departments and hospitals, where they charge the vehicle within a period ranging from two to four hours.