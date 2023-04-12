The draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding the practice of the veterinary profession, which was recently approved by the Federal National Council, introduced new legislative amendments to three articles related to “definitions”, specifically the definition of “licensing the establishment of a facility.” ”, and “licensing to practice the veterinary profession”, in addition to records of registration of veterinarians and auxiliary veterinary medical professions, as the amendments provided more facilities regarding licensing requirements for practitioners of the veterinary profession, with the aim of expanding the scope of foreign investment in this vital sector, as well as special facilities With the number of years of experience for those practicing the profession, and canceling it for newly graduated national cadres, in order to support the Emiratisation file in this vital sector.

According to the comparative table of the draft law, the amendments included the first article, specifically the definition of “a license to establish a facility,” which previously stipulated that “the license issued by the Ministry to open a facility after fulfilling the conditions and documents required for a citizen or a Gulf citizen.” What became after the amendment “The license issued by the Ministry to open a facility after fulfilling the required conditions and documents,” as well as the third article related to the conditions for licensing to practice the veterinary profession, which used to stipulate that “the applicant for a license to practice the veterinary profession (is required to have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine and surgery). If the animal is from one of the universities recognized by the state, he must have practiced the veterinary profession for a period of not less than five years if the purpose of the license is to practice the profession of veterinary medicine in the therapeutic, surgical or laboratory field, and not less than two years if the applicant is a citizen. ».

The discussions of the members of the Federal National Council for the draft law concluded that the requirement of specific years of experience for licensing a veterinarian represents an obstacle towards attracting and licensing national veterinarians and recent graduates from state universities to work in therapeutic and diagnostic veterinary facilities, which required a reorganization of the experience period in accordance with best practices in this regard. , and abolishing it for national cadres, and then the article was amended to state: “The applicant for a license to practice the veterinary profession must have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine or its equivalent from a recognized university in the country, and this shall be determined by a decision of the Minister in coordination with the authority.” Other requirements and conditions necessary for licensing to practice the veterinary profession.

The list of legislative amendments included Article 7, related to records of registration of practitioners of the veterinary profession in the country, as a number of new records have been updated and created, and more administrative and financial facilities have been provided to support national cadres working and newly graduated in the veterinary medicine sector, as the article states: « A general register shall be established at the Ministry to record veterinary doctors and auxiliary veterinary medical professions whom the Ministry has decided to license to practice the profession. In animal production farms, a record of doctors working in veterinary pharmacies and veterinary drug warehouses, a record of veterinarians in public health departments in local departments, a record of veterinary technicians and assistants), and registration in the record takes place after paying the prescribed fees for that. ».

As for the text of Article 7 after the amendments: “A general register shall be established at the Ministry to register veterinarians and those working in the auxiliary veterinary medical professions whom the Ministry has decided to license to practice the profession, and this register is divided into the following sub-registers (Register of veterinarians working in veterinary hospitals and clinics, Register of veterinarians working in laboratories Register of veterinarians working in veterinary pharmacies and veterinary drug warehouses, register of veterinarians working in veterinary scientific advisory offices, register of veterinarians working in commercial productive farms, register of veterinarians working in artificial insemination centers, register of veterinarians working in federal and local authorities, register of medical professionals Veterinary assistance.

The article also stipulates: “Registration in the register takes place after paying the prescribed fees. Veterinarians and workers in the auxiliary veterinary medical professions, citizens and employees of the federal and local authorities, are excluded from paying the fees. The register is organized and the data included in a decision of the Minister are determined.”

The objectives of the bill

A report by the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, on the draft federal law to amend some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding the practice of the veterinary profession, confirmed that the new legislative amendments help the government achieve a number of goals that are compatible with the directives for regulating the practice of veterinary medicine. Economic activities in the country, the most prominent of which is the possibility of residents and foreign investors owning all aspects related to veterinary medicine, which contributes to enhancing the attraction of global investments in this field, as well as regulating the licensing of newly graduated national veterinarians and university graduates to work in all veterinary facilities (including medical facilities). therapeutic and diagnostic) to maintain the organization of health practices of the veterinary profession, and raise the efficiency of work in this profession in light of the applicable legislation.

According to the report, the objectives include enhancing protection and developing livestock in a way that contributes to the application of best practices and scientific and international standards, as well as reorganizing records related to the registration of veterinarians and auxiliary veterinary medical professionals, and finally excluding workers in federal and local government agencies from paying fees for registration in the veterinary doctors’ registry. And auxiliary veterinary medical professions, which contribute to strengthening the veterinary profession.

