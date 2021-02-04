Without a doubt, the month of February has started off on the right foot for most Xbox users. As many of you will know, during yesterday, Microsoft revealed the new Xbox Game Pass games that will arrive in the next 15 days, both on PC, Xbox One and xCloud. Therefore, today we can welcome 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass that will make you spend hours and hours glued to the screen.
In addition to the arrival of new games to the successful service of the Redmond, also announced the 4 games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. But without further ado, we leave you with the list of 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass in the company of the platforms where they are available and a brief description of each one, for all those who do not know them.
Xbox wrongly flags all games as available on Xbox Game Pass
Ghost of a Tale now available on Xbox Game Pass PC
Armed with the skills of a mouse to go unnoticed, his agility, his disguises and his bardic talent for music, in Ghost of a Tale You’ll explore the ruined fortress from its vast forests and lake to its spider-infested catacombs, evading its many dangers and uncovering its oldest secrets. Controlling Tilo, you will go on an adventure in search of information about what has become of the love of your life while you escape from the dungeons of the Fortress of the Ruins High.
Project Winter now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console and Android
The perfect game to backstab your friends. Project Winter is an 8 person multiplayer game that focuses on social deception and survival. Communication and teamwork are essential to the ultimate goal of surviving escape. Gather resources, repair structures and brave the wilderness together.
The Falconeer now available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and Android
Become a harpooner and take to the skies on the back of your overwhelming warbird in The Falconeer. Uncover secrets lost at sea as you unite or face off against different factions and clans spread across the Great Ursee. Use different classes of harpooner, with different characteristics, weapons and war birds that you can improve by winning battles, completing missions, discovering secrets or using mutagens and songs. Use the energy and heat of the ocean to dive, dodge, turn, sneak and take advantage.
