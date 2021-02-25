Microsoft revealed the new Xbox Game Pass games that would be arriving in the next 15 days of this month of February both on Xbox One and on PC and xCloud. Therefore, today we can welcome 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass, which we will show you below and will make you spend hours and hours glued to the screen. We add that these will be the last titles to be added to the Game Pass catalog in the remainder of the month.
In addition to the arrival of the 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass, we remind you that these are coming soon 5 games to leave Xbox Game Pass later this month. Without further ado, we leave you with the new titles that have gone to the successful service of Redmond, in the company of the platforms where they are available and a brief description of each one for all those who do not know them.
Killer Queen Black Comes to Xbox Game Pass
Dirt 5 – Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud
Drop in DIRT 5– The boldest off-road experience ever, featuring a star-studded Career mode, four-player splitscreen, innovative online modes, distinctive skin editor, and more. Blast your way on world circuits of gravel, ice, snow and sand, with vehicles ranging from iconic rally cars to trucks and GT icons.
Elite Dangerous – Xbox Game Pass Console
Pilot your own ship in an unforgiving galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the ultimate space mass multiplayer, bringing the original open-world adventure to the next generation with a connected galaxy, an ever-evolving narrative, and a comprehensive recreation of the Milky Way.
Superhot: Mind Control Delete – Xbox Game Pass PC
MIND CONTROL DELETE is the third game in the franchise and offers more information about the world of SUPERHOT, more history and more of this characteristic game mode. Dance to the slow ballet of destruction for longer than ever.
