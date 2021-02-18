The month of February is being one of the best in terms of news and new games for Xbox players. As many of you may know, Microsoft revealed the new Xbox Game Pass games that will arrive in the next 15 days, both on Xbox One, PC and xCloud. Therefore, today we can welcome 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass, which we will show you below and will make you spend hours and hours glued to the screen.

In addition to the arrival of 3 new games on Xbox Game Pass, we remind you that the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of February. Without further ado, we leave you with the new titles that have gone to the successful service of Redmond, in the company of the platforms where they are available and a brief description of each one for all those who do not know them.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – Xbox Game Pass Console and xCloud

The god Eothas has awakened, emerging from under your castle, has annihilated yours and has stolen a piece of your soul. Now only you and your allies can uncover the evil god’s plans as he tramples the Deadfire Archipelago. Make the world go your way as you fully explore myriad possibilities, including detailed character customization, complete freedom of exploration, and other meaningful decisions at every turn.

Wreckfest – Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and xCloud

Are you preparing the next race of destruction with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side shields and much more? Or do you fine-tune the car to spin with the best engine parts like air filters, camshafts or fuel systems? Wreckfest is tailored to deliver the best engine and smash gaming experience out there.

Code Vein – Xbox Game Pass PC

In the not too distant future, a disaster has ravaged the world. The skyscrapers, symbols of prosperity, are now inhospitable tombs of the past ravaged by the Thorns of Justice. Vein’s hidden resurrected fight to survive, blessed with powerful gifts in exchange for memories and bloodlust. Succumb to thirst and you will end up as a Lost One, a diabolical spirit that wanders in search of blood and stops at nothing. Embark on a journey to uncover your past and escape the nightmare in CODE VEIN.