In view of the increasing use of instant messaging app WhatsApp, new features are being included on the day of coming from the company. Many features are still being tested on the beta version by WhatsApp. Now three of these new features have been added for users. The testing of new features has been completed and has been given in beta build. First Android users will be given these features. Let us tell you what those three new features are.

Always mute

Always Mute is very important among the three new features of WhatsApp. Right now there are many options to mute chat in WhatsApp, if you want, you can mute a chat for up to 1 year. But after the new feature comes, you can mute any chat forever.

Storage interface

In the new features, you will also be given a storage user interface in WhatsApp. This will change the storage interface layout of your WhatsApp. After the new feature, the content of your WhatsApp will be seen through the graph. In this, you will be able to know what content is taking up so much space in the phone. Information about different file types and the space used will be obtained from this feature.

Media guideline

Along with this, the feature named Media Guideline has also been included in this update. This feature will work when you edit the image inside WhatsApp. Under this, stickers and text can be applied to an image, gif or video.

Let us know that WhatsApp has given this new feature in the latest beta version for Android. That is, if you are a beta tester, you can use this feature right now by updating the app. If not, then you have to wait till these features come in the final build.