The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed its intention to accredit three new centers of excellence in the emirate, the first for adult heart surgery, and the second for pediatric heart surgery, in addition to the Obesity Surgery Center, indicating that they will be announced soon, bringing the number of centers of excellence in the emirate to six centers after accreditation Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, two centers of excellence in stroke in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, a center of excellence for bone marrow transplantation.

In detail, the department emphasized that centers of excellence are specialized health care facilities that are characterized by high expertise, advanced technologies and programs, and possess the latest innovations, which enable them to perform complex medical procedures in specialized clinical areas, conduct advanced research, and provide the highest levels of care in accordance with the best international practices for patients.

She stressed the focus on six basic elements when evaluating the facility’s eligibility to be a center of excellence, including clinical outcomes, patient experience and safety, quality of services provided, the extent of satisfaction and interaction of the facility’s employees, the facility’s educational and research program, in addition to residency and training programmes. The health facility is taken into account when classifying centers of excellence.

She indicated that she had launched the Centers of Excellence program in a move aimed at highlighting licensed health facilities that provide the best levels of distinguished health care in specific and specialized medical fields, which enables selected health facilities to become a center of excellence to continue providing the finest expertise and multidisciplinary care resources that focus on Provides treatment services for the most complex health conditions within specific clinical areas, in order to return the best therapeutic results to patients.

The department added that centers of excellence play a pivotal role in its efforts to achieve its vision of “Abu Dhabi is a healthy society” on the physical and psychological levels, by encouraging excellence in the provision of health care by integrating science and technology with best operational practices, and centers of excellence also support the department’s endeavors aimed at raising the efficiency of the sector. health care in the emirate and ensuring its sustainability, thus contributing to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare in the world.

The Department indicated that the difference between centers of excellence and other health facilities is that the Center of Excellence offers a specialized program within the health care facility, approved by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, to provide complex medical procedures in specific clinical areas.

To obtain the Center of Excellence accreditation, health care facilities need to prove their capabilities and potential, the competence of their doctors, their contribution to advancing medical research and continuing medical education, and most importantly clinical results and the provision of the highest levels of care.

complex procedures

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the aim of launching centers of excellence is to ensure that patients who need the most complex clinical procedures receive the highest levels of care in accordance with international best practices and in line with the requirements of the Center of Excellence, noting that non-residents in the UAE can be referred for treatment in Center of Excellence, provided that treatment coverage is by self-payment or through the patient’s medical insurance coverage.