Dubai Municipality announced the allocation of three new beaches for night swimming from sunset until sunrise the next day, in the beaches: Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, with a total length of 800 meters, and equipping them with electronic screens to disseminate educational and educational information, to raise awareness among visitors. In addition to lighting systems that allow residents and tourists to enjoy swimming in the beaches of Dubai, which reflects the attractiveness of Dubai, a vibrant city throughout the year.

This comes within the framework of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to raise the level of public beaches in the emirate, and to provide them with unique and distinguished services that support the Dubai government’s plan to establish Dubai as the best city for living, working and visiting in the world.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al-Hajri, said that this «comes within Dubai Municipality’s plans to develop public beaches in the emirate, and equip them with services and facilities that provide a unique experience, and guarantee the highest levels of comfort, luxury and quality of life for its visitors, residents and tourists, to enhance the position of the Emirate of Dubai at the top of the tourism map. International and beach tourist destinations in particular. It also comes within the framework of keenness to provide a model infrastructure that serves the emirate’s society in general, in accordance with the best international standards, with the aim of providing the needs of visitors to the emirate’s public beaches, and providing them with the best services and recreational facilities, in a way that enhances the enjoyment of individuals and families of those beaches in a safe entertainment atmosphere ».

He added: «These plans are the result of Dubai Municipality’s cooperation with a number of partners to provide the best solutions that enhance the experience of residents and tourists on the beaches of Dubai, which is one of the best tourist destinations in the emirate, by providing those beaches with lighting devices and electronic screens that enable them to swim safely. throughout the hours of the day.

And the night swimming period in those beaches starts from sunset until sunrise the next day, which makes the Emirate of Dubai unique in providing this type of facilities at the level of the region. These beaches will be equipped with a qualified cadre of lifeguards, equipped with all the necessary rescue and first aid requirements, to ensure the fulfillment of security and safety standards and requirements for beachgoers.

Dubai Municipality called on beachgoers to adhere to swimming at night in safe sites designated for this purpose, and to avoid entering the sea from other sites for their safety. She also called on beachgoers to exercise caution when the sea descends, and to adhere to the technical controls and instructions shown on the beaches, while adhering to the directives of lifeguards, always monitoring children, and maintaining the cleanliness of the beaches.