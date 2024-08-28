Ciudad Juarez.- Three motorcyclists died this past weekend in two crashes that occurred in different parts of the city; in both incidents the drivers lost control of the vehicles and crashed, causing serious injuries, reported the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV). This year there have been 14 fatalities of motorcyclists, and 263 have been injured in 345 accidents involving motorcyclists, reported Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for Road Safety. Gabriela Cota Santos, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone (FDZN), reported that as of the closing of this edition the victims of the double accident have not been officially recognized by their loved ones. In this case, the impact was so strong that the driver suffered a leg detachment, while the woman suffered friction injuries all over her body and the most serious ones on her face. This fatal accident was reported on the night of Sunday, August 26, on Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue, almost at the intersection with Juan Pablo II; the unit was traveling from south to north on the first artery. At the scene of the incident, the traffic agents who attended the accident stated that probably one of the factors that influenced the accident was excessive speed, since the pilot lost control of the motorcycle and crashed under the “Las Sandías” bridge at the entrance to the return. Both the driver and the passenger died instantly when they hit the ground, it was reported. The man (driver) and the woman (passenger) were traveling on a white and blue Honda sports motorcycle. The driver was 35 to 40 years old and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and among the injuries that were reported was the loss of the right leg. In the case of the woman, she was wearing a black blouse, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. She suffered friction injuries and severe blows mainly to the face. In the morning, on Zaragoza Boulevard and Camilo Cienfuegos Street, the driver of a black Italika motorcycle, without license plates, was killed. He was traveling from west to east on the first of the roads. The motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, then hit a metal streetlight pole and finally crashed into a Nissan Sentra driven by Javier Eduardo CR, who was traveling from east to west in the left lane. A Traffic Safety commander said that some private individuals, witnesses of the accident, tried to help the motorcyclist, however the person died instantly when he hit the pavement. (Luz del Carmen Sosa)