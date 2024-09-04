If you want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to be able to access all the new games released at D1 coming in the next few months, then a good solution is to purchase the subscription through Instant Gamingso you can take advantage of a valid discount. This is a -20% off the original price for a three-month package of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Instead of €39.99, you will pay €31.10. The promotion is active on this page.
Once you open the Instant Gaming page you will see that the price is €25.49. This is not the final price, as VAT has yet to be calculated. The final price will be, as already indicated, €31.10. Also, remember that this promotional code is valid for European accounts (so Italian included) and not for those from other regions of the world.
The Benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
By subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you get access to the following benefits:
- Online console gaming
- Access to the full catalog of games on PC and Xbox
- Access to new games released on D1
- EA Play
- Cloud gaming access (Xbox Cloud Gaming and a select list of games via GeForce Now Ultimate)
- Exclusive discounts
Instant Gaming will give you an alphanumeric code that you will need to enter via the code redemption function through your Xbox account, such as through the console. Once you have activated Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can immediately access it and start downloading games or playing them in the cloud.
