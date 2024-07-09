Amazon Mexico has launched a offer irresistible for gamers with the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop in 29% off and the possibility of paying in 12 months without interest. In addition, as a special bonus, this promotion includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimateproviding access to over 100 high-quality games. With a reduced price to $13,499 Mexican pesos Considering its list price of $18,999 MXN, this is a perfect opportunity for gaming enthusiasts looking for power and entertainment in a single device.

With the 29% discount the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is at $13,499 Mexican pesosand remember that you have 30 days to make a return at no cost. In addition, the Shipping is free nationwide, but you can have fast delivery with the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days. If you are interested in this laptop military grade resistancelearn more about its specifications:

Brand: ASUS

Model: ASUS TUF Gaming A15

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Hard drive: 512 GB SSD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

RAM: 8 GB (expandable to 32 GB)

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Keyboard: Backlit in Spanish

CPU speed: 4.5 GHz

12 MSI payment option on Amazon

In addition to the offer of the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop It has a 29% discount on Amazon, in case you do not want to pay $13,499 Mexican pesos in cash, this price will be respected when you pay from 3 to 12 months without interest with credit cards participating in the e-commerce platform.

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 12 months $1,124.91 FREE $13,499.00 9 months $1,499.88 FREE $13,499.00 6 months $2,249.83 FREE $13,499.00 3 months $4,499.66 FREE $13,499.00

The amount of the monthly payment will depend on the term in which you have chosen to pay.

Asus TUF Gaming $1,750 MXN cheaper than at Coppel

When purchasing the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop on Amazon Mexico, it not only has a sale price of $13,499.00 Mexican pesos, but it is the cheapest purchase option Compared to other stores like Coppelwhere this laptop is priced at $15,249 Mexican pesos when its regular sale price is $21,789 MXN.

On Amazon it is $1,750 Mexican pesos cheaper than buying at Coppel.

At Coppel shipping is also free and you can buy with your departmental credit, without the option of interest-free months. Still, the Amazon option is $1,750 pesos cheaper and with greater benefits.

Technical characteristics

◉ AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Processor: Ideal for multitasking and next-gen gaming.

◉ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Graphics: Delivers stable and fast FPS in all your games.

◉ 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display: Quick response for all your favorite games.

◉ 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Storage: With an additional M.2 PCIe slot to expand up to 1TB.

◉ Military Grade Durability: Portable yet rugged to withstand everyday use.

◉ RGB Backlit Keyboard: Perfect for playing or studying at any time of the day.

◉ Various ports: Includes 1x RJ45 LAN, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort support, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, and 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack.

◉ MyASUS pre-installed app: Facilitates technical adjustments and offers adequate support.

