The UAE Digital Government confirmed that it is permissible for any establishment in the private sector to employ students who have reached the age of 15 years and over, during their study vacations, for a period not exceeding three months at a time, provided that the work contract indicates the nature of the work, its duration, wages, and the weekly holiday. , and the number of working hours.

She indicated that the laws of the UAE prohibit the employment of children under the age of 15 years, while those (between the ages of 15 and 18 years) are allowed to work based on certain conditions, the most important of which is obtaining a work permit for minors from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, explaining that Emirati students can And residents from the age of 15 and over, work and receive training at approved labor facilities in the country.

And the digital government stated, on its official website, that Article (5) of the federal law regarding the regulation of labor relations, prohibits the employment of juveniles of both sexes in any of the private sector establishments, before completing the age of 15, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation does not grant work permits to any Emirati juvenile, or resident under the age of 15, while the law allows juveniles (between the ages of 15 and 18) to work under official work permits issued by the Ministry.

She said that since 2016, the UAE government has issued several decisions allowing students to work and receive training at establishments operating in the country, the latest of which was Administrative Resolution No. (22) of 2022, which enabled any licensed facility in the country to train students from the age of 15 and over, provided that there is A written contract, including areas of training, training period, weekly rest dates and other vacations, and the amount of remuneration (if any), in addition to any benefits granted to the trainee.