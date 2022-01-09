Meanwhile, the head of the Iraqi parliament was taken to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Our correspondent reported that the head of the age in the Iraqi parliament was injured after a stampede between members of various parliamentary blocs in the parliament.

The newly elected Iraqi parliament began its first session, on Sunday, in a step that paves the way for the deputies to form a new government in the country, amid wide expectations in the street, which is resentful of the deteriorating economic situation and services.

Parliament is scheduled to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first session, and then legislators will later elect a new president who will designate the largest parliamentary bloc to form the government.

The “Sky News Arabia” correspondent stated that no agreement had been reached so far between the political blocs regarding the three Iraqi presidencies, and therefore, the parliament session will be limited to the deputies taking the constitutional oath.

Our correspondent added that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced the candidacy of Barham Salih for the post of the presidency of the Republic in Iraq.

This session is the first session of the Iraqi parliament, since the Constitutional Court ratified the election results two weeks ago.

critical session

This session is taking place amid the movement of political forces whose goal is to form the largest bloc in Parliament, so that it has the final say in choosing the names nominated for the presidency.

In light of multiple readings of the political scene, an alliance that includes the Sadrist movement with an alliance led by Muhammad al-Halbousi and Azm led by Khamis al-Khanjar and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Massoud Barzani and other deputies, will determine the shape of the authorities in the next stage, especially those related to the formation of the government.

Muqtada al-Sadr insists on forming a national majority government in which there is no place for militias or sectarianism, and the most prominent candidate for it, according to some sources, is the current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

On the other hand, the Shiite coordination framework is pressing to form a consensus government, by entering with the Sadrist movement with a larger Shiite bloc, and blocking the way for any scenario to exclude it from the scene.

But before assigning the government, the representatives must choose a speaker for parliament, a position for which competition is fierce, especially among the Sunni forces.

In this context, the “Taqaddam” blocs headed by Muhammad Al-Halbousi and “Al-Azm”, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, preceded the session by nominating Muhammad Al-Halbousi to head the new parliament.

The leaders of the two blocs held a meeting in Baghdad, and it seems that Al-Halbousi has become the most likely to take over the presidency of Parliament again.

As for the position of the country’s president, which is traditionally a Kurd, it is one of the most prominent consultations conducted by the political blocs.

It appears, according to some readings, that the current president, Barham Salih, will again assume the presidency of the country, if he is able to overcome the dispute between the Kurdish parties and the opposition of parties affiliated with Iran.