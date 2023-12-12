Home page World

The influencer likes to sniff perfumes and women without being asked. But that's not the only problem.

He loves smelling perfumes. This is what Jeremy Fragrance is known for. Only those who the influencer likes to sniff seem to have a bad aftertaste. “New perfume 'AfD', with the scent of German oak and Krupp steel?” wrote an Instagram user under one of his videos on December 11, 2023.

Jeremy Fragrance poses on Instagram with rights

Similar to Müllermilch boss Theo Müller is at Fragrance because of connections to the AfD in criticism. The influencer was photographed with right-wing extremists at the New York Young Republican Clubs (NYYRC) Gala on December 9, 2023, where Donald Trump was the keynote speaker: Alexander Kleine, activist of the right-wing extremist “Identitarian Movement,” and David Bendel, chairman of the now dissolved “Association for the Preservation of the Rule of Law and Civil Liberties” and editor-in-chief of the AfD-affiliated organization Germany couriers. Fragrance published the pictures in its Insta story.

Three of his partners then quit at the request of Business Insider the collaboration with him: Sky, where there is a documentary about Fragrance, the Heel book publisher, where he published his autobiography, and Aldi Nord. Fragrance itself shared Business Insider that he didn't know who he was having his photo taken with at the time.

3 moments that suggest something is wrong with Jeremy Fragrance

His meeting with right-wing extremists is not the first red flag that the perfume influencer has waved in our faces. In fact, Fragrance has been problematic before. To what extent can you find out here:

1. Sexist statements at the OMR festival

An appearance by Fragrance at the OMR Festival, a digital marketing and technology event, received criticism back in May 2023. “I could fuck five girls a day, I could screw all of you,” he said on stage, according to several media reports. He is also said to have added that before some of his videos he had sexual intercourse with a girlfriend without orgasm. That’s why he has “awesome energy” in his face. Were If Shirin David had been there, she would certainly have accused him of sexism.

The organizers of the OMR wrote at the request of t online: “Discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and border crossings have no place at the OMR festival and are not tolerated.” The entrepreneur Thomas Koch summarized his behavior in the Business Week as “for show.” [getragenem] Chauvinism”.

2. Sexism on his Instagram channel

Fragrance often smells on people and apparently on women. He doesn't do this in private, but openly on his Instagram channel. He sticks his head into her hair and touches her with his nose. In several videos it appears as if he did not ask the women for permission. Even Cathy Hummels, who published a video of the campaign on her Instagram account, apparently seems a bit annoyed:

This cannot be compared to the incident in Spain in which a passer-by groped a reporter. But it still counts as problematic behavior.

3. Unexplained contacts

In early November 2021, then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Fragrance to Parliament. It is unclear what the perfume influencer has to do with the Pakistani government.

According to his own statements, he is also supposed to maintain contacts with the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates.