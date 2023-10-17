The Dubai Public Prosecution has launched two new digital services that meet the needs of a large segment of customers and members of society. They are the automatic search stop service, which reduces the period for obtaining a search stop certificate from about 10 days to three minutes, and does not require official working hours or attendance at the Public Prosecution headquarters. This therefore allows the applicant to travel and move freely once his case procedures are completed.

Director of the Information Technology Department at the Dubai Prosecution, Fatima Ahmed bin Haider, said that the second service is the lawyers’ window, which serves a large segment of customers who need a lawyer and are unable to determine the most suitable one for them.

The Chief Judgment Implementation Officer, Aisha Ali, explained to “Emirates Today” that the Public Prosecution is keen to develop services that address the needs of the public and facilitate their transactions, pointing out that many clients come to customer service offices to inquire about the most suitable lawyer for their case, and this is a really important issue, because There are lawyers who achieve success in certain specializations, such as the criminal aspect, such as theft, drug cases, etc., and others who excel in the civil or commercial aspect.

Aisha Ali said that the Lawyers Window service will represent a smart guide for the client, as it is sufficient for him to enter his case number in the system, for it to be classified automatically, and then the best lawyer will be nominated and the full information will be provided to him to contact him.

She added that the system classifies lawyers according to the number of cases they were able to win, and the specialization in which the lawyer excels, and then he is nominated to the client, to ensure the greatest degree of transparency.

In a related context, Aisha Ali explained that the automatic search palm service represents an important shift in facilitating the procedures of those dealing with the Public Prosecution, as the normal procedure previously took a period extending to 10 days, but it can be completed with the new service within three minutes.

She pointed out that the problem that some people faced previously was their need to testify outside of official working hours, as the traditional method requires waiting five days after the end of the client’s case, so that he can apply to obtain a search warrant, and then the procedure itself requires three to five days. Until the certificate is issued, but with the automatic search permit service, the customer only needs to enter the website or smart application of the Public Prosecution, enter what is required, pay the fees, obtain the search permit within three minutes, and travel freely wherever he wants.

