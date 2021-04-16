Dubai (Union)

Al-Sayyah and Sons Company donated three million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest in the region, to feed food in 20 Arab, Asian and African countries throughout the month of Ramadan. A contribution of three million dirhams is equivalent to the value of basic ingredients for preparing 3 million meals in lower-income communities with Low purchasing power among the twenty countries covered by the campaign.

Marwan bin Mohammed, deputy CEO of the “Al Sayyah and His Sons” company, said: The UAE is a pioneer in extending a helping hand and relieving the distressed, and our wise leadership is an example in humanitarian giving without any distinction between race, color or region.

He added: “We are learning and being educated on the values ​​of giving, and we are still on the path of great leaders, and we derive from the inspiration of the noble human attitudes that they have recorded and continue to record. In the state of giving and belonging.