Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the leading Islamic financial services group, announced its contribution of three million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing a fund. An endowment worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The proceeds from the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, are used to implement educational projects in less fortunate communities. These programs also give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them. In partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment.

The Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group, Mohammed Abdul Bari, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign represents a qualitative milestone in the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives, and a continuation of the giving approach followed by the (Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation, as it contributed to changing lives. Tens of millions of people in the world, and the weak and deprived groups were provided with sufficient resources to improve their lives. Since its launch, the Initiatives Foundation has paid great attention to the issue of education, which it continues today with the inspiring initiative (Mother’s Endowment).”