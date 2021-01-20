Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, confirmed to the «Union» that during the last academic year only, (1923) persons with disabilities benefited from the city’s services, and they belonged to different nationalities and ethnicities, despite the global repercussions caused by the (Covid crisis) -19), noting that the city has not stopped providing services to its students despite the epidemic, as they are always ready to face challenges.