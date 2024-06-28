Motorola is a brand known for offering high-quality devices at affordable prices. The Motorola Edge 40 has positioned itself as one of the market’s favorites, thanks to its impressive configuration: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Dimensity 8020 processor and a FHD+ display (2400×1080).

Besides, his Priced at $5,999 in Motorola’s online store makes it a very attractive option. However, other brands also offer competitive models in this category. Here are three mid-range alternatives that can rival the Edge 40 in terms of performance and price: OPPO Reno 10, Honor Magic5 Lite and POCO X6 Pro.

OPPO Reno 10

He OPPO Reno 10 5G It stands out in the mid-range for its elegant design with a curved body and Glacial Blue and Graphite Gray colors. It has a screen 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED with HDR 10+, offering sharp images and vibrant colors.

Equipped with a processingr MediaTek Dimensity 5G, 8 GB of physical RAM and 8 GB virtual, and 256 GB storage, ensures smooth performance. His 5000 mAh battery With 67W fast charging and its camera system, with a 64MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle, its photographic versatility stands out. Price from $8,499.

Honor Magic 5 Lite

He Honor Magic 5 Lite It is a mid-range phone with premium details. Its elegant design and screen 6.67″ Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED Curved and 120Hz delivers a vibrant and crisp visual experience.

Equipped with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM expandable to 8GB, and 256GB of storage internal, ensures smooth performance. Its 5100 mAh battery with 40W fast charging provides up to three days of use. Its triple camera system includes a 2MP macro, a 64MP main camera and a 5MP wide angle. Price: $7,999.

Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro

The POCO X6 PRO stands out with its impressive features at a surprisingly low price. With 12GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, delivers exceptional performance for intensive applications and games.

His 6.67″ Flow AMOLED display with 1.5K CrystalRes resolution and DHR10+ support provides immersive visual quality. The 5000 mAh battery with 67W turbo charging ensures long battery life and reduced charging times. Its camera system includes a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP main camera and a 16MP front camera, capturing sharp and detailed images. Price: $5,999.

In conclusion, although the Motorola Edge 40 is a solid option in the mid-range, alternatives such as the OPPO Reno 10, Honor Magic5 Lite and POCO X6 Pro offer strong competition, each with their own advantages and prices that suit different budgets and needs.