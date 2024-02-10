Police said on Saturday that a Dutch woman, her daughter and her son died after falling while hiking in the area around Mount Rochers de Naye, in the Swiss Alps, near the town of Montreux.

Their bodies were found at a depth of about 300 meters, down a steep road, yesterday evening, Friday. The group had been declared missing the day before Thursday. The cause of their fall is still under investigation. Mount Rochers de Naye is a popular destination for hikers, as it reaches a height of 2,042 metres. The railway transports hikers from Lake Geneva to an altitude of more than two thousand metres, where they can enjoy a panoramic view of the Alps, Mount Eiger and Mont Blanc on a clear day.