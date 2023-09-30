The time is approaching when the streets are filled with decorations of pumpkins, bats, ghosts, witch hats and much more, the month of October starts and does so with a Friday the 13th in between, so don’t miss the best horror stories to watch at home.

If you’re ready with your popcorn and pumpkin spice latte at home, but you need a good movie, here we tell you what they are. the three best horror movies what you can find in Netflix and they surely won’t let you sleep.

To start the month of October off right, we present three options for horror stories that you can find on the streaming platform and scream in fear with their protagonists. You can’t miss them!

The 3 best horror movies on Netflix

Veronica (2017)

Synopsis: “In Madrid in the early 90s, a group of friends carry out a Ouija session. At the end, one of the teenagers is possessed by supernatural presences that threaten to harm her and her family.”

Hereditary (2018)

Synopsis: “After the death of the Graham family matriarch, her daughter, Annie, moves into the house with her family. Annie hopes to forget the problems she had growing up there, but everything goes wrong when her daughter begins to see ghostly figures.”

On Earth as in Hell (2014)

Synopsis: “Kilometers and kilometers of tortuous catacombs lie beneath the streets of Paris, filled with countless souls. When a team of explorers ventures into this unknown labyrinth, they discover what the true function of this city was.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp