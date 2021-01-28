Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Bataih is looking for victory over Al Arabi, in their match tomorrow (Friday), within the “Round 10”, in order to continue his lead in the First Division and surpass the “twenty points” barrier, and also to compensate for the loss of the last round against Dibba Fujairah with a goal.

Al-Bataih has 18 points, one point ahead of Dibba Al-Fujairah, the “Al-Wasif”, and they want dreams of overcoming the difficult obstacle in front of Al-Arabi, “9 points” in which he occupies the eighth place.

Al-Orouba, the “fourth” with 14 points, meets Al-Dhaid, the “last”, and has a “orphan” point. Al-Orouba, the winner of Masfout in the last round, aspires to reach “the 17th point, hoping to compete for one of the two qualifying cards for the” professional “.

Al-Taawon plays with Dibba Al-Hisn in the Al-Wasat conflict, and the “ninth” Al-Taawon, with 9 points, is looking to beat Dibba Al-Hisn and overtake it in the ranking, as Al-Hosn occupies seventh place with 11 points.