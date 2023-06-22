Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, the matches of the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam Judo Championship, which is being held under the supervision of the International Judo Federation and will continue until next Sunday, are part of the four major International Judo Federation tournaments, which witness the participation of 344 male and female players from 44 countries, including the UAE. Its cash prizes are about 154,000 euros.

The light weight preliminary round competitions will start in the Step Arena, in light of the final number that was finally approved yesterday, before the start of the tournament draw ceremony that took place yesterday afternoon at the Novotel Ulaanbaatar Hotel via video technology.

Our team is participating with 4 male and female players in weights under 52 and 57 kg for women and under 66 and 90 kg. The participation of our players comes within the preparation camp for the first judo team in Mongolia in preparation for the “Grand Master” Judo Championship, which will be held in the Hungarian capital from 4-6 August. Next.

Today’s opening round witnesses the participation of 3 members of our national team in the preliminary round qualifiers for the lightweight category, where our player Bashirat in the U-52 kg category will face Seon Jang (South Korea), while our player Batsu will play with the German Sega Bilhaus in the U-57 kg competition.

The draw placed our player Narmand Bayan against the British Alexander Short in the weight of under 66 kg, and the last matches of our team in the heavyweight category will be held when our player Aram Gururi will face the player Begazi Ayan (Kazakhstan) in the weight competitions of the under 90 kg.