The Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, confirmed the completion of preparations to secure New Year’s events within the framework of its role under the umbrella of the Executive Committee to secure international and local events in the emirate, pointing to the adoption of operational plans and other procedures by 100%, to contribute to the completion of the annual celebration with It befits Dubai's reputation for organizing the best shows and major international events.

Al Matrooshi said that according to the planned plan, the celebration sites were divided into three main sectors: “Deira Sector,” “Bur Dubai Sector,” and “Jebel Ali and Waterfront Sector,” with the participation of a human force of more than 950 officers, non-commissioned officers, and individuals deployed at the celebration sites. They represent the elite units and specialized teams with high professional competence, with more than 120 modern mechanisms and various specializations, in addition to logistical support from teams on standby in the event of any emergency, in all 24 Dubai Civil Defense centers according to their geographical distribution in the emirate.

He revealed that the stage of securing New Year's events is not limited to the celebration hours, because there is a basic sustainable stage that preceded it, which is cooperation with developers, consultants and contractors to implement safety conditions in all buildings and facilities in Dubai linked to the 24/7 smart system, to ensure the readiness of their fire and safety systems, and these include Where New Year's events will be held, in addition to the marine platforms that include more than 10 boats and 30 civil defense personnel to secure fireworks events.

He pointed out that during the period leading up to the celebration, the Civil Defense carried out a number of evacuation exercises at the sites of events and activities to ensure the safety of the public. The specialized teams also carried out inspection tasks in 200 buildings and facilities where events are held to ensure the availability of prevention and safety requirements, fire protection systems, and readiness to receive the public. Foremost among them is Burj Khalifa.

He appealed to members of the public to adhere to the guidelines, directives and instructions issued by official authorities to ensure their safety, and to provide the best conditions that help them spend happy times with family and friends on New Year’s Eve.

