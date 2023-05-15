These estimates are supported by a number of basic factors, the most important of which is the slowdown in inflation rates in the country, as shown by the latest reports of the Central Bank of Egypt, for the month of April:

In April, the annual core inflation rate continued to slow for the second month in a row from its historic peak of 40.26 percent in February.

Core inflation (which excludes fuels and some volatile foodstuffs) eased to 38.6 percent in April, compared to 39.5 percent in March.

Core inflation slowed on a monthly basis to 1.7 percent in April, from 2.4 percent in the same month a year earlier, and 2.5 percent in March.

In addition, data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt showed that the annual inflation of consumer prices in Egyptian cities in April decreased to 30.6 percent on an annual basis, compared to 32.7 percent in March.

potential stabilizing factors

Analysts, contacted by “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, agree on the decision to “stabilize interest rates” as the closest scenario in light of the current indicators, but they differed in their estimates about the percentage through which interest can be raised until the end of the year in the upcoming meetings, amid the likely trend towards interest rate cut next year.

The head of the research department at Prime Holding Company, Amr Al-Alfi, identifies in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” three main factors upon which the expectations of fixing the interest rate are based during the weekend meeting, as follows:

The slowdown in inflation rates in Egypt during the last period.

The central bank’s need for a period to absorb (assess) the results of the rate hike.

The US Federal Reserve’s trends in terms of slowing down or stopping its tightening policy, with inflation rates relatively low below 5 percent in the United States.

In April, inflation rates in the United States fell for the first time in two years below the 5 percent level, recording 4.9 percent.

And the US Federal Reserve decided, during its last meeting, to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points, which is the tenth increase since last March.

Regarding the expected directions of the Monetary Policy Committee until the end of the current year 2023, the head of the research department at Prime Holding Company believes that if interest is raised again, it will be within the range of 1 percent, starting from the second half of the year.

The head of the research sector at Prime Holding Company in Cairo does not believe that the Central Bank will start reducing interest rates until the beginning of next year 2024, stressing that the matter is related to monitoring inflation indicators and the stability of the exchange rate to start at that pace.

previous decisions

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt has held two meetings so far since the beginning of the year 2023. In the first meeting, it violated expectations and approved fixing the interest rate, while in its second meeting, before the end of last March, it did not violate the expectations of financial institutions and investment banks, and approved raising the main interest rates by 200 points. Basis.

It set the overnight lending rate at 19.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 18.25 percent. The credit and discount rate was also raised by 200 basis points to 18.75 percent.

The Central Bank based its decision on “the recent developments in inflation, which showed a widespread rise in consumer price indices items, which requires more monetary restraint, not only to contain inflationary pressures on the demand side, but also to avoid secondary effects that may result from supply shocks.” to control price inflationary expectations.

Commission directions in 2023

Mohamed El-Sherbiny, CEO of the assets and fixed-income investments sector at NI Capital Holding Company, agrees with Al-Alfy’s estimates, and expectations related to fixing the interest rate at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the end of the week, but he believes that the Central Bank until the end of this year may resort to raising interest by 2 percent ( Limit).

El-Sherbiny says, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that:

At the next meeting, interest rates are expected to be fixed.

If, during the current year, a decision was made to raise, it will be a maximum of 2 percent, until the end of the year.

Regarding the factors that need to be monitored, they are: inflation rates, whether general or basic, as well as exchange rate movements.

These estimates come within the framework of a possible decline in inflation rates in the coming period, in the event that the exchange rate of the Egyptian currency stabilizes and commodity prices stabilize at the global level.

Over the past year 2022, the Central Bank of Egypt raised interest rates by 800 basis points, to reach 17.25 percent on lending and 16.25 percent on deposits.

It also raised the cash reserve ratio that banks are obligated to keep with the Central Bank by 400 basis points in September 2022. Thus, Egypt has raised interest by 1,000 basis points since last year (after adding 200 points last March).

Relative calm in inflation rates

For her part, the head of the research department at Al-Ahly Pharos Company, Radwa Al-Swaify, explains in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” two main factors that contributed to the signs of relative calm regarding inflation rates in the country:

Favorable base year effect.

The stability of the currency exchange rate within the banking sector (which is the result of the decline in global commodity prices).

Accordingly, El-Swaify indicates that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt will head, during its meeting next Thursday, to “fix interest rates,” and this is supported by:

Expectations related to inflation rates at the local level.

Expectations of the US Federal Reserve halting the pace of rate hikes (particularly in light of the challenges facing the banking sector).

And stresses that Egypt had already raised interest rates by 500 basis points in anticipation of the peak point in domestic inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s moves.

When asked about the expected trends of the Central Bank of Egypt’s decisions during the current year regarding the interest rate, she indicates that it is difficult to have accurate expectations at present, especially since the matter is related to a number of issues. Among them: developments at the global level, local inflation rates, and the exchange rate.

financing risks

It is noteworthy that, as a result of the financing risks, the “Standard & Poor’s” credit rating agency revised Egypt’s outlook from stable to negative, while Fitch Agency downgraded Egypt’s credit rating from B+ to B with a negative outlook.

Moody’s also placed the rating of Egypt’s foreign and local currency issues at B3 under review with a view to downgrade, attributing this to slower-than-expected progress in the sale of assets owned by the Egyptian state.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, affirmed his country’s ability to “get out of the current crisis”, with the support of the current indicators at the international level, which are linked to low inflation rates as well as the decline in food commodity prices. He considered that there is prejudice on the part of financial institutions in their view of the Egyptian economy.