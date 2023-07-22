The Sharjah Police General Command has identified three main reasons for exposure to vehicle theft crimes, noting that leaving belongings inside the vehicle exposed gives an opportunity for weak-minded people to commit acts of theft, so caution must be exercised and preventive measures must be adhered to to protect holdings.

Sharjah Police explained, in an educational video broadcast on its digital platforms, the need to stop the engine and ensure that the car is closed well, because not closing the car makes it easier to be stolen, noting that many vehicles are subject to theft as a result of stopping them in an isolated and dark place, in a way that exposes them to theft without anyone noticing.

And she pointed out that leaving valuables in an exposed position inside the vehicle encourages the weak-minded to steal, which should be avoided, asking not to hesitate to report immediately everything that raises suspicion, and to call 80040 for immediate reporting.

For his part, lawyer Muhammad Al-Najjar said that Article 384 of the Federal Penal Code stipulates that whoever commits a crime of theft on a public road or in a means of land, water or air transport shall be punished with life or temporary imprisonment in one of the following cases: if the theft occurred by two or more persons, and one of them was carrying a weapon, or if the theft occurred by two or more persons, by coercion, or if the theft occurred from a person carrying a weapon and that was at night, or if the theft occurred from a person carrying a weapon, and that was by coercion. or threatening to use a weapon.

He added to «Emirates Today», that Article 389 (Paragraph 3) of the law stipulates that “imprisonment for a period of no less than a year if the theft occurs in any of the following cases: in one of the means of transportation or in a station, port or airport”, and therefore the legislator in the Emirates has tightened the punishment for the crime of theft in one of the ground, water or air transport, and he was cured in Article 384 of the Penal Code as a felony shall be punished with life imprisonment. Punishment is legally allocated for this purpose.

He explained that the reason for tightening is based on a single element derived from the place where the theft was committed, and it is assumed that it was committed in one of the means of transportation, and the reason for the severity of the punishment is the keenness to secure means of transportation, as people hesitate to use it if the thefts are committed on a large scale, which harms the foundations of economic prosperity in the country, In addition to that, we find that the perpetrator of this crime is dangerous, because of his daring to steal from a fast-moving place, and for that he faces a risk, and his intention to overcome it may be dangerous.

