The 2024 Drug Prevention Forum continued its activities at Dubai Hills Mall under the patronage of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Anti-Narcotics Council, under the slogan “My family… my greatest wealth.”

During discussion sessions to educate community members, specialists revealed three dangerous indicators of falling into the trap of using narcotic substances and psychotropic substances: physical, behavioral and environmental, pointing out the need to pay attention to them and intervene immediately to help the person who shows them, to encourage him to seek treatment.

They reported that physical indicators include abnormally pale skin, worrying recurrence of the disease, sudden weight loss, permanent fatigue, lack of vitality and activity, loss of appetite, extreme thirst, loss of short-term memory, and runny nose, when the person is not suffering from diseases such as Allergies or cold.

Physical indicators also include eye problems, such as redness and dilated pupils, abnormal eyelid movements, other balance problems, such as seizures, dizziness, and tremors, significant changes in appetite, and disturbances in speech patterns, such as rapid or slow speech, or stuttering and slurred speech. Balanced.

The specialists revealed behavioral indicators that families and parents in particular should pay attention to: the first of which is the sudden change of friends, the alarming decline in academic achievement, resorting to lying and evasion, sudden mood swings ranging from joy to depression, exaggeration in reaction to mild criticism or simple requests, and the use of justifications and tricks. Defensiveness instead of taking responsibility for actions, always making excuses for personal mistakes, and declining self-discipline.

Behavioral indicators also include anxiety, intense fear, compulsive behavior, unjustified requests for money or constant complaints about not being enough, changes in sleeping patterns, behaving aggressively, constant arguments, loss of interest in family activities and gatherings, staying up for long periods of time outside the home, and resorting to isolation. , receiving calls individually, and using incomprehensible terms and encrypted symbols.

During the forum, within the framework of the parents’ guide for early detection of abuse, the experts discussed a number of environmental indicators, including the presence of tools related to drug abuse in the child’s or person’s possessions, such as needles, tinfoil, and spoons, the emission of unusual odors from clothes or the breath, and the finding of unfamiliar medications. The loss or loss of money, and the disappearance of valuable items.

During the forum, experts discussed several aspects within the framework of raising awareness of ways to prevent, including explaining protective factors that reduce the possibility of narcotic and psychotropic substance abuse, and risk factors that increase the possibility of falling into the trap of abuse. Factors vary depending on the age of the child.

Experts at the General Administration for Drug Control confirmed the benefits of parental training for younger children, noting that the lack of supportive parents in the early stages of life leads to what is known as programming increased cortisol stress reactions in children’s brains, which negatively affects their exploratory behaviors and decreased cognitive development. They pointed out the importance of preventive interventions for parents to provide care for the child, contribute to his brain development, and increase his defense flexibility, to increase with the years of adulthood. This falls within the “Strong Family” program that was presented during the forum with the aim of developing the skills of parents and children alike to enhance family cohesion and reduce The risks of negative behaviors in children.

They explained that the program is an effective and evidence-based tool to strengthen the psychological and social health of families, and enhance the prevention of drug abuse by providing educational and practical support to families and children.

• Physical indicators of children engaging in drug abuse include pale skin, poor memory, and a runny nose.