Visiting a “Magical Town” is a great alternative to enjoying an excellent vacation during Easter, even more so if these destinations offer a little sun, water and sand in their spaces.

For this reason we have decided to bring you a list of 3 magical towns which not only offer wonderful architecture, but also a beach to spend a good day during this Holy Week.

Loreto in Baja California Sur

lOreto, Baja California Sur, a magical town since 2012, which is presented as a historical and natural treasure. Surrounded by the majestic Sierra de la Giganta and the Sea of ​​Cortez, It offers a getaway for relaxation and he describes historical events. During the visit, tourists can immerse themselves in the rich history of the Jesuit missions, highlighting the imposing Mission of Our Lady of Loreto and that of San Francisco Javier de Viggé Biaundó.

The natural environment offers attractive landscapes ranging from mountains to virgin islands, home to a varied marine life, including sightings of the majestic blue whale. In its markets, local crafts and marine cuisine delight visitors.

Likewise, this destination offers religious festivities such as Festivities of Our Lady of Loreto and cultural events such as the celebration of the Loreto Foundation, in October. Strategically located, this Magical Town attracts both those seeking adventure and lovers of history and nature.

Loreto in Baja California Sur/ SECTUR

Sayulita in Nayarit

Sayulita, Nayarit, a charming magical town on the south coast of Nayarit, that captivates visitors with its vibrant atmosphere and beaches ideal for surfing with magical sunsets where the sea merges with the sky. Surrounded by natural beauties such as cliffs, rivers and lagoons, it is a refuge for lovers of nature and water sports.

Its tropical climate invites enjoyment throughout the year, its festivities such as Sayulita Festival and the Surf Open They attract tourists from all over the world. In addition, it has a rich cultural and gastronomic offer, making it a complete destination for all tastes.. Located in the Municipality of Bahía de Banderasis accessible both by road and air, with the Tepic International Airport and Puerto Vallarta nearby.

Sayulita in Nayarit/ SECTUR

Tulum in Quintana Roo

Tulum, Quintana Roo, is a Magical Town that protects a mystical essence of the Mayan civilization next to the crystalline waters of the Caribbean. Its ruins on the seashore and its paradise beach They are one of the most iconic of the Mayan Riviera.

In addition to being a dynamic old port, Tulum serves as a gateway to the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve, a lush ecosystem declared a World Heritage Site. For adventure lovers, it offers exploration of caves and underground rivers in Aktun Chen, as well as immersion in majestic cenotes.

Its gastronomy, rich in fish and seafood, and its cultural festivities such as the Sea Turtle Festival, in Octobercomplete the unique experience of this magical town integrated into the program in 2015. Its strategic location, near important cities and natural wondersmakes it a must-see destination on the Yucatan Peninsula.

These three Magical Towns with beaches are ideal options to enjoy a quiet vacation full of natural beauty during Holy Week.

Tulum in Quintana Roo/ SECTUR