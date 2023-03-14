Sam’s Club is an American wholesale chain with a presence in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China, and Puerto Rico. Being a member provides great benefits through which you can take advantage and save with the best offers.

That is why we will give you below Three Little Known Ways to Spend Less Money and get the most out of your membership in Sam’s Club or Sam’s Plus.

Save with your memberships

The Sam’s Club Classic Membership has a cost of 500 pesos per year, and with it you acquire various benefits to be able to buy products from a large catalog of items in the store and access to coupons through its application.

Also, when you purchase your Classic Sam’s Club membership you have the opportunity to acquire an additional one for half the cost of the first one, that is, 250 pesos.

On the other hand, you can purchase the Plus Membership for 1,100 pesos and with it you acquire various benefits, one of which is that with this type of membership you obtain a 2% refund of all our purchases and this money is used primarily to pay for the renewal of the membership. membership, or to pay for some purchases.

Use Walmart gift cards or vouchers

Members with a Sam’s Club membership, regardless of the type of membership you have purchased, can purchase items online or in store using Walmart gift cards or any type of government program vouchers.

Among some of the vouchers that you can use at Sam’s Club are; GCDMX, TOKA, Edenred, BIENESTAR, MY SCHOLARSHIP TO START, Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship and more.

Get free samples and products

If you are a customer of Sam’s Club, you should know that in the store you can find many free food samples. However, you should also know that sometimes you can also take full-size samples with you.

These types of promotions often vary based on location, as not all stores offer full-size samples to members.