After the riots at the football east duel between Hansa Rostock and Dynamo Dresden (1-0), the Rostock club tour has announced a quick reappraisal with the police and both clubs. “We will meet with the state police on Monday morning and will also make an evaluation on the basis of the video material,” said CEO Jürgen Wehlend of the German Press Agency.

“Of course we regret what happened there. Of course, we condemn violence of all kinds. But in the end it will be about having Hansa. That we demonstrate that we are doing something, ”said Wehlend. “We have to act and then talk about it-not the other way around.” The third division game between the two rival clubs escalated on Saturday in the half and only kicked off after a 28-minute interruption. Dresden fans had tried to break through safety glass in order to get into a buffer zone next to the grandstand area with Rostock followers. The police marched in this buffer zone.

After that, the guest block was particularly shot at by Hansa fans with fluorescent and pyrotechnics. “This pyrobe shot is completely unacceptable,” said Wehlend: “Imagine, a fireworks base hits someone or a child is injured. These are unexcused things. “