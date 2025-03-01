Already during the week they had worked hard to look even more stupid in the middle of the third division descent battle than anyway. On Wednesday, the professionals of TSV 1860 Munich lost in a 50-minute match against their own U21, in a public game, so the embarrassment had received greatest attention. Such marginal notes will be happy to find their way into a chronicle later when you descend.

Many scenes from the competitive game on Saturday.

The next highlight of ridiculousness occurred in Minute 49 at Hannover 96 II: Jesper Verlaat headed at the goal quickly from five meters after the opposing goalkeeper Leon-Oumar change dropped the ball. All opponents were overcome, but the ball clapped on the back of the teammate Philipp Maier. He had already turned off because he hadn’t reached the corner flank and was now the worst place for the worst time. In fact, he was already behind the line at the moment of the touch of the ball, so in the goal. Whether the ball had completely crossed the line will remain a mystery in a league without a goal line technology. In any case, the referee whistles away. At that time the lions were 0: 1 behind.

The scene had something so humiliating for a few of the far -traveled fans that they left the stadium and looked at a game on a side place of the Eilenriedestadion. But 25 minutes of play were enough to make the heroes of the week out of the fools of the week: sixty won 3: 1, kept a relegation candidate at a distance and gives himself a bit of air. Coach Patrick Glöckner had recently proclaimed 13 endgames, so finals from the beginning of March to late May-“We won the first final,” said goal scorer Tunay Deniz after the game on the magenta-Mikro.

The perfectly played goal (27th) also had something humiliating at first. In Valmir Sulejmani, a former sixties hit his former club for the ninth time in the current season. The 29-year-old had also scored goals for sixty-in the country cup against the 1st FC Stockheim (district league), against TSV Aindling (Landesliga) and against SpVgg Heßdorf (district league)-in the 3. League but not a single one. For Hannover II, he only ran up for the second time and, just in time for the game against sixty, returned from a red ban.

“What did you break now now? That cannot be that you are punished as a team, ”these were the thoughts that coach Glöckner then plagued after the slapstick-like non-goal of Verlaat and Maier. But he also found: “It is important that you don’t get into doubt.” And after the last two clear defeats he wanted to go a good example. During the week, the critical questions had already accumulated due to his extremely positive view of the latest achievements.

Hanover helps vigorously with the victory of TSV 1860

It was Tunay Deniz, one of those players who recently performed rather unsettled who brought the turn. However, under strong with the help of 19-year-old Hanoverian Keepers change, which was surprisingly in the starting eleven. Before the free kick in the 66th minute, he put a one-man wall so far that the nearby Toreck was completely open to Deniz. “I am a bit known for my strokes, I proven that today,” he said after the game. Not the worst conditions for the outstanding twelve end games.

A similar prank follows promptly: from a player who, most recently, was initially not on the pitch because of his dropout, especially in criticism and in Hanover. “He can definitely do more. Maybe he is a bit overwhelmed, maybe he was too pressure, ”coach Glöckner said about Julian Guttau during the week. In Hanover, the 25-year-old only came into play after an hour, ten minutes later he scored with a fantastic volley shot from 17 meters to 2-1 (70th). Because the substitute Patrick Hobsch also met with a header against the keeping direction of the keeper (76.), Glöckner ultimately did everything right this afternoon. “It was a game with two brilliant moments,” he found, but this time also certified that his team had a good performance. In the first half, however, they did not use the opponent’s uncertainties, and they also had few options out of the game-all three lion goals fell according to resting balls.

In the 0: 3 eight days earlier against the team of the hour, Arminia Bielefeld, one had “scored the goals in a certain extent,” said Glöckner. In view of the Maier back defense, one can say: This time you even did not shot a goal yourself. But they have already played a game for the second time under the new coach. And so Philipp Maier will be able to listen to a lot from the crums, but he will be able to laugh about it.