Reynosa tamaulipas.- A strange geological phenomenon has alarmed residents and authorities in the Tamaulipas municipality of Tula, when huge and deep cracks appear in the earth.

The danger is imminent in the Congregation El Carmen, Ejido Vázquez Gómez and Ejido San Juan communities, where the cracks extend up to three kilometers.

Local authorities have already informed representatives of the state and federal governments since Sunday, but until today no measures had been taken.

On social networks the photographs have gone viral, comments point to alleged “fracking” by Pemex in that area as the cause, others attribute the phenomenon to the intense rains and how dry the water tables were.

Sources inside Pemex stated that it is absurd to try to accuse the parastatal or concessionaires because in Tula they do not have any drilling or underground pipelines, not even a warehouse.

But it is a fact that the cracks put the safety of families and local infrastructure at risk, since witnesses claim that they have reached some backyards and their inhabitants have evacuated out of fear.

Local authorities have issued an appeal to locals to avoid approaching the cracks and take extreme precautions until they receive help from the state or federal government.