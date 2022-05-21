May 21 2022 08:00
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that successive explosions shook Damascus as a result of the regime’s air defenses responding to an Israeli bombardment that targeted military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.
The observatory revealed that the Israeli missiles, which targeted warehouses in the vicinity of Damascus, killed 3 officers of the Syrian air defense and wounded 4 others.
The observatory stated that the Israeli bombing targeted military sites in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, and Damascus International Airport, noting that the bombing targeted Jamraya area in Damascus countryside and other sites in the southwestern Damascus countryside.
He added that most of the Israeli missiles reached the target sites, amid a decline in the level of the Syrian army’s air defenses in response to them.
Source: agencies
