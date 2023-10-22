On Saturday, Kurdistan Workers’ Party fighters evacuated their positions near the city of Makhmour and handed them over to the Iraqi army.

The sources said that Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, from the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iraqi Kurdistan, tried to regain control of those sites, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

6 Iraqi soldiers and 5 Peshmerga fighters were injured, and health sources said that two Iraqi soldiers were in critical condition.

Military sources and Peshmerga forces said that the clashes continued for about two hours before calming down when commanders from both sides sought to defuse the tension.

But the military sources added that both sides are sending reinforcements to the region, describing the situation as “fragile.”

Makhmour is a mountainous area about 70 kilometers southeast of Mosul and 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Armed clashes previously broke out between the two parties in 2017, when Iraqi government forces launched a surprise attack in response to an independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.