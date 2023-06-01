The Kiev military administration said in a post on Telegram that two of the dead were children in the attack, which targeted the Yesnyansky district on the eastern outskirts of the capital..

The attack also hit the Dnipro region, which is closer to the city centre.

This is the eighteenth attack on the capital this month.

The military administration said seven people were wounded in the two areas.

Pictures from the scene posted on social networks showed rescue teams helping residents with buildings, and broken building materials littering the streets outside..

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, also writing on Telegram, said emergency crews had put out fires caused by falling debris near the strike sites. He said a clinic was damaged.

It is not yet clear where the strikes came from. Discussions on social media indicated that it was a missile attack, given the short time between the announcement of the air attack warning and its effect. The warning was in effect for about an hour.