Police and security sources said that three people were shot dead and 14 wounded on Saturday in acts of violence in the city of Kirkuk, in northern Iraq.

Police and hospital sources said earlier that one person had been killed. They later added that the number increased after two others were killed in hospital from gunshot wounds.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a curfew in the city to prevent an escalation of violence. In a statement issued by his office, he called on “all political parties and social and popular actors to take their role in maintaining security, stability and order in Kirkuk Governorate.”