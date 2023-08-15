The candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei, will lead the race for the presidency of Argentina.

The split result in Sunday’s primary election was not surprising. What did worry the traditional political leadership was that it is Milei who stands above the two great coalitions, which have governed the country for more than 20 years.

Milei was the only one who surpassed the barrier of 30% of the votes.

Behind were Juntos por el Cambio, led by former President Mauricio Macri, with 28%, and the Peronist coalition, Unión por la Patria, with just over 27% amid an abstention of almost 30 points.

General elections are held in the South American country on October 22.

These are some of the keys, related to each other, that explain the unprecedented results of these PASO (open, simultaneous and compulsory primaries).

1. Discontent with the “system”

Since Mauricio Macri came to power in 2015, after 12 years of Kirchner governments, the two main political blocs had been able to peacefully process the country’s conflicts.

On the one hand, Juntos por el Cambio, a traditional center-right space that has Patricia Bullrich as its candidate for this election and is mainly made up of former President Macri’s Republican Proposal (PRO), the historic Radical Civic Union (UCR) and Civic Coalition.

On the other, Unión por la Patria, a large Peronist coalition that includes Argentine President Alberto Fernández, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and the Renewal Front of the current Economy Minister and presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, among others.

The inability of these two expressions to exceed Milei’s more than 7 million votes was a reality check for the main political leaders.

Peronism sank to a historic low in votes, while Juntos por el Cambio, although celebrating second place, was disoriented by the possibility of competing with a potential political ally.

“Sunday’s result reveals the desire to punish the established order in the most painful way, which is with a ‘protest vote’,” Carlos Gervasoni, a doctor in Political Science and researcher at the Torcuato Di Tella University, told BBC Mundo. .

Anger with the “system” received a boost in the final stretch of a campaign clouded by a chain of tragic acts of violence.

But unlike the crises of 1989 and 2001, where protests swept away, the current response to the crisis has resulted in a nonviolent rebellion. Under the same slogan of “let them all go”, but this time without demonstrations in the streets but with the “protest vote”.

This result can also be read as a rupture of the historic break between Peronism and anti-Peronism. The most voted candidate this Sunday presents a proposal that goes against “the political caste”; that is, of all of them.

“There is a rupture of the polarized political configuration that is no longer Kirchnerismo-Macrismo. Now it is the traditional political system vs. an attempt to create a new polarization,” political scientist José Natanson, author of “Why. The rapid agony of Kirchner’s Argentina”.

This result poses a scenario of great uncertainty as to who will be the two actors who will fight in a second round in the event that none of the three most voted forces manage to prevail in the first round, as the numbers seem to indicate.

According to the results of Sunday, with Sergio Massa in third place, this would be the first time since 1994, the year in which the second round electoral mechanism was adopted, in which Peronism did not get to compete in a ballot.

“This is the worst election for Peronism. The results speak of a crisis of the Peronist leadership, but also of the ‘Peronist society’ that no longer exists,” says Natanson.

2. Milei’s charisma

This is the first time that a candidate from a new party without a great structure is ranked first in the results of an internal one.

With Sunday’s result, Milei broke with the idea that charismatic leaders belong to the big parties.

The libertarian candidate came to lead the results of these primaries without much more than his special personal ability to captivate and attract an important part of the Argentine electorate with a battery of slogans that from his speech promise to end everything known.

“Born in the media, Milei designed a chaotic, alluvial political setup. The rockstar style quickly made him a very recognizable figure,” historian Pablo Stefanoni, author of “The rebellion became right-wing,” tells BBC Mundo.

Milei’s wild hair – which led him to be nicknamed “lion” – became a t-shirt among many of the young people, most of them men, who accompanied the candidate who see him as a true rupturist, with his invitation to a “new revolution liberal”.

“Milei is supported by a heterogeneous and unorganized electorate,” says Stefanoni; two elements that are presented as a novelty within Argentine politics.

“In the vote for Milei there is a vote of anger, rejection and indignation. But there is also a candidate who was able to tune in to the desire for shock, for a deep reset, for ‘we have come this far’. None of the other candidates expressed that,” he says. Natanson.

Support for Milei cannot be understood without the economic crisis. An economist by profession, with an extremely technical discourse for politics, Milei reached first place with promises of dollarization and “dynamiting the Central Bank” in a country with year-on-year inflation above 115%.

“It is no coincidence that the best positioned is a candidate who connects with the memory of the stability of Carlos Menem’s government in 1990, with the convertibility law that equated a peso to a dollar,” says Stefanoni.

In addition, the result on Sunday broke the idea that Milei was a candidate who can only connect with Buenos Aires. The territorial reach of the La Libertad Avanza candidate, who obtained a majority in 16 of the 24 electoral districts, is a novelty.

In the northern region of Argentina, the poorest in the country, in provinces such as Salta, the La Libertad Avanza candidate obtained more than 49% of the vote.

It was also imposed even in Patagonia, in provinces such as Tierra del Fuego, which has an industrial promotion regime under subsidies, in force until 2038, which clashes head-on with Milei’s ultra-liberal discourse.

In the previous provincial elections, the candidates running for her party fared poorly, leading many analysts to believe that Milei would not get a large number of votes this election.

Milei does not have allied governors, nor mayors, nor a majority in the legislature. Sunday’s result breaks with the idea of ​​the impossibility of a candidate reaching the presidency if he does not first get provincial support.

“Even if this result is repeated in October, all the governors and three quarters of the legislators will continue to be in the hands of the traditional parties,” Andrés Malamud, a political scientist and researcher at the University of Lisbon, told BBC Mundo.

That is why this result poses an unprecedented scenario for Argentina, where those who have governed do not usually come from the margins of politics.

3. Low participation

In this election, 69% of the electorate voted, which represents a historic increase in abstention. The participation of these inmates is the lowest since the mandatory primaries were established in 2011.

This year, participation fell by 7% compared to the previous ones. In 2011, more than 78% of the people qualified to vote participated. The number dropped to 74% in 2015 and rose to 76.4% in 2019, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

In a country with historically high rates of attendance at the polls, the increase in abstention is another of the faces of the disenchantment with which the electorate regards politics. “The level of participation dropped because the economy is bad and the leadership does not offer an answer,” explains Malamud.

The long years of economic crisis with year-on-year inflation above 115%, more than 10 exchange rates, the increase in the “working poor” and almost 40% poverty, have turned apathy into a public response to the different parties that make up the broad political arc.

“Argentine society is splintered. Totally disillusioned. Split into a thousand pieces after a decade of stagnation, of an economy that does not work, nor resolve, nor does it show a way out,” says Natason.

Sunday’s results are a small but accurate sample of what can happen in October.

Malamud is optimistic about participation. “The level of participation is still normal by international standards. And I think it will increase in the October election,” he says.

Trying to seduce that disenchanted fourth of the electorate, who does not decide to sanction with the “angry vote” but with indifference to the call to the polls, will be the main challenge that the most competitive candidates will have.

Whatever happens in the first round, even if Milei does not manage to go to a second instance, the breaks this Sunday mean that the Argentine political scene is no longer the same.

