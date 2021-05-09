Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has achieved a distinguished achievement that constitutes a qualitative addition to the UAE’s record in the fields of global leadership, as it became the first federal entity in the region and the first global health agency to collect 3 ISO certificates in one go in data management and quality, health informatics, studies management and data analysis according to quality standards Globalism. This achievement is an affirmation of the Ministry’s commitment to quality standards as a method of work, as part of its endeavor to become a sustainable and innovative pioneering institution, in accordance with international best practices.

The delivery of the ISO certificates in the Ministry’s office in Dubai witnessed Dr. Muhammad Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry, Chairman of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, where the representative of the Global Commission for Business Solutions handed over the certificates to Dr. Yusef Muhammad Al-Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, in the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdul-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry For the health centers and clinics sector and public health.