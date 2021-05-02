Today, Sunday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, the Security Media Cell, reported that the international coalition warplanes carried out an air strike that killed three ISIS militants in one of the areas of Nineveh Governorate, north of Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell said, in a press statement today, that “the international coalition aircraft carried out an air strike against three ISIS terrorist operatives, after a follow-up by the tactical force of the Falcons Cell in Nineveh Governorate, south of Hatra, where they were killed after they were besieged in a tunnel and destroyed.”

The Iraqi forces are carrying out almost daily large-scale military and security operations in separate areas of the country to target the ISIS terrorist groupings and sites in the country.