Uti amc The IPO of UTI AMC was subscribed 79 per cent on the second day on Wednesday, compared to 27 per cent on the first day. The company has kept a price band of Rs 552-554 for the issue. The company has put 3,89,87,081 shares for sale under the offer for sale in this issue. The IPO is expected to raise Rs 2,152-2,160 crore at this price band. It has a lot of 27 shares.

Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders The IPO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is getting good response from investors. On Wednesday, it subscribed 7.52 times on the second day, while the company’s IPO was subscribed 2.09 times on the very first day of the IPO opening on Tuesday. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 135-145 per share. A sale offer (OFS) of 3,05,99,017 shares has been made under the IPO. The target is to raise Rs 444 crore from the IPO at the upper level of the price range. The lot size of this IPO is 103 shares.

Likhita Infrastructure Limited The IPO of Hyderabad-based Oil and Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Service Provider Company Likhitha Infrastructure Limited subscribed 3.11 times on the second day. The company’s IPO was subscribed 1.1 times on the very first day of the IPO opening. The company aims to raise Rs 61.20 crore through this IPO. The price band per share for this IPO has been fixed at Rs 117 to 120. The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 51,00,000 equity shares, which is 25.86 per cent of the shareholding after the issue. The proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet the needs of its working capital, so as to take advantage of the increasing demand from the oil and gas sector.

The IPOs of 3 companies were opened on Tuesday, including UTI AMC, the defense sector Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Likhitha Infrastructure Limited. The IPOs of these three companies opened on Tuesday, September 29 and will close on Thursday, October 1. That is, today is the last day of bumper earnings for investors.