The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has called on companies and institutions working in the business community in the country to participate in a tender for the implementation of three integrated stations dedicated to the rest of the delivery bikers in the emirate. Through the transfer of knowledge and exchange of experiences between all parties.

The stations are distributed in three vital locations, the first is located on Sheikh Zayed Road near the “Festival Plaza” in the Jebel Ali area, the second is in the Port Saeed area near Al Muraqqabat Street 22, and the third is in the second industrial area of ​​Ras Al Khor near Manama Street.

By launching the project, the authority aims to make delivery drivers happy, by providing them with the services they need, such as maintenance and refueling services, rest areas and restaurants, in addition to public safety information and quality regulations issued by the authority.

This project also comes in line with the authority’s continuous efforts to regulate and improve the safety of the order delivery sector, which has witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, as the number of companies providing delivery services in Dubai reached 2,891 companies in December 2022, recording an increase of 48.3%. Between 2021 and 2022, in addition to the presence of more than 36 delivery companies through smart platforms and applications. The authority has drawn up plans to implement permanent and temporary breaks for drivers, to meet the rapid growth of the sector, and has organized several initiatives.

